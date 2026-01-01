The Best VPN for Hotel Wi-Fi: Stay Private With Windscribe

Yes, using a VPN on hotel Wi-Fi is completely legal in most countries, including the United States
, Canada
, most European nations, and many other regions worldwide. VPNs are legitimate privacy tools used by millions of business travelers and tourists daily.
That said, a small number of countries with strict internet censorship laws have restrictions on VPN usage, including China, Russia
, UAE
, and a few others. If you're traveling to these locations, it's worth researching the specific current regulations.