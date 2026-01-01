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Go Local With a North Carolina IP

Drop your digital pin in North Carolina with Windscribe’s secure VPN servers in Charlotte or Raleigh. Keep access to local accounts, catch local sports, and show up online as NC-based wherever you are.
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Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for North Carolina

Whether you’re on the Outer Banks or overseas, Windscribe keeps your IP calling North Carolina home.

Stay In-Market for Carolina Sports

Connect through our North Carolina VPN servers to stay in the home viewing zone and keep Hurricanes and Hornets streams playing, even when you’re traveling.
Stay In-Market for Carolina Sports

Access NC-Hosted Services

Windscribe hands you a local NC IP address so you can pay bills, access records, or jump into class portals without getting locked out.
Access NC-Hosted Services

Grab a North Carolina IP

Windscribe’s North Carolina VPN servers let you appear as if you’re logging in from Charlotte or Raleigh, keeping your work, streaming, and news feeds tied to home.
Grab a North Carolina IP

Take North Carolina TV Anywhere

Keep local coverage in your pocket. Use a North Carolina IP to watch WRAL, stream PBS North Carolina, and unlock Spectrum News 1 Charlotte from anywhere.
Take North Carolina TV Anywhere

Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Windscribe gives you a North Carolina IP address so you can check rankings, test ads, and review site layouts exactly as they appear to users in Raleigh, Charlotte, and in between.
Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Secure Your Data in the Tar Heel State

Keep your connection private in North Carolina with VPN servers that stay fast and don’t flake out.
Keep Your Data Private

Keep Your Data Private

Windscribe masks your IP and protects your info with AES-256 encryption so your data stays yours.
Browse With Peace of Mind

Browse With Peace of Mind

Browse without the noise. R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks malicious sites, unwanted content, clickbait, and more.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Our Firewall locks your data inside an encrypted VPN tunnel, protecting it from unexpected leaks.
All Your Devices

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En todos tus dispositivos

Windscribe ofrece apps y extensiones del navegador en todas las plataformas y dispositivos.
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LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
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Y mucho másY mucho más
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Ohio?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About North Carolina VPN Answered

How can I change my IP to North Carolina?

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Switching your digital location to the Tar Heel State with Windscribe is a one-click process that virtually lands you in the heart of the Southeast. In the Windscribe app, scroll through the United States locations and select Charlotte or Raleigh. Once you connect, your real IP is masked and replaced with a North Carolina-based one.

How much does a VPN cost in North Carolina?

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VPN pricing isn’t really North Carolina–specific. In practice, most reputable VPNs cost between $3 to $15 USD per month. At Windscribe, we offer plans starting at $3 USD per month. To get a VPN for North Carolina, check out our upgrade page.

Are VPNs legal in NC?

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Yep, using a VPN is totally legal in Charlotte, Raleigh, and the rest of North Carolina. And honestly, a lot of people use one as a privacy buffer, especially with North Carolina Age Verification Law for adult sites pushing more folks toward sharing less info online. A VPN can’t change any eligibility rules, but it can help you keep your browsing and identity a bit less exposed (so you’re not handing extra data to random third-party verification services unless you absolutely have to). However, remember that a VPN is a privacy tool, not a crime cloak. Anything illegal without a VPN is still illegal with one.

Which VPN has North Carolina?

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At Windscribe, we have North Carolina VPN servers located in Raleigh and Charlotte. We also offer global servers in 69+ countries and 115+ cities around the world, solid privacy features including a strict no-identifying-logs policy, browser extensions, and more.

Can Windscribe help North Carolina families block adult sites on kids’ devices?

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House Bill 8 is connected to age verification for adult sites, so a lot of people started Googling VPNs the moment extra gates and blocks showed up. Windscribe isn’t meant to bypass laws or eligibility checks, and a VPN doesn’t make illegal activity legal. The practical Windscribe angle is control and safety. If you’re trying to keep kids away from adult content, R.O.B.E.R.T. can block those sites and other risky categories so they don’t load at all.
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