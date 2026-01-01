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Navigate the Web With a Detroit IP Address

Browse the web with a Detroit IP address that keeps you connected to Michigan’s industrial heart. Manage your Great Lakes-based payroll, stream regional sports, and navigate the web safely and securely from wherever you are.
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Location
App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Detroit

Claim a Detroit IP address to mask your footprints and browse the internet through a dedicated Michigan gateway.

Switch Your IP to Detroit

Windscribe gives you a Detroit IP so you can maintain a rock-solid Michigan presence, whether you’re in-state or out.
Switch Your IP to Detroit

Access Detroit-Hosted Services

Stay synced with the 313’s digital grid. Log in to Wayne State University (WSU) portals or handle your DTE Energy billing without annoying geographic filters and access blocks.
Access Detroit-Hosted Services

Avoid Regional Sports Blackouts

Use a Detroit IP to plant yourself in the home broadcast territory for every Lions kickoff or Red Wings power play, and avoid getting shut out by local regional sports network blackouts.
Avoid Regional Sports Blackouts

Watch Local Channels Abroad

Export Detroit’s airwaves to any device. Stream WDIV Local 4 news, catch the latest FOX 2 Michigan reports, and unblock regional programming on WTVS.
Watch Local Channels Abroad

Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Stress-test your Michigan-based marketing with 1:1 accuracy. View search engine results and localized ad placements exactly as they hit the screens of users in the Motor City.
Run Geo-Targeted Testing

Browse the Web With a Motor City Identity

Armor your data in Michigan’s largest tech corridor with Windscribe’s secure Detroit VPN servers.
Encrypt Your Connection

Encrypt Your Connection

We wrap your traffic in a layer of AES-256 encryption that makes your data undecipherable to ISPs.
Outsmart Cyberthreats

Outsmart Cyberthreats

Our R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks malicious domains and malware at the DNS level before they can load on your screen.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Windscribe’s Firewall seals your data inside an encrypted VPN tunnel on unsecured networks so nothing leaks.
All Your Devices

Conexiones ilimitadas
En todos tus dispositivos

Windscribe ofrece apps y extensiones del navegador en todas las plataformas y dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Y mucho másY mucho más
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Detroit?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About Detroit VPN Answered

How can I get a Detroit IP address?

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It’s easy peasy lemon squeezy! First of all, download Windscribe for your device and create your account. Then, open the Windscribe app, scroll to our US server locations, and select Detroit. Once you hit connect, the big ON button will turn green. That’s how you know you’re now navigating with a Detroit IP address.

Is it legal to use VPNs in Michigan?

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Yes. As of 2026, it is legal to use a VPN in Detroit and throughout Michigan. While there have been high-profile legislative debates regarding age-verification laws and potential restrictions on certain types of encrypted tunneling, those bills primarily target the circumvention of state-mandated content filters rather than the general use of VPNs for security. For the average resident or business professional, a VPN remains a perfectly legal and recommended tool for protecting your data on public Wi-Fi or avoiding ISP tracking.

How much does a VPN cost in Michigan?

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VPN pricing in Michigan is the same as in any other state since it’s sold online, not by state. Most paid VPNs cost roughly $3 to $15 USD per month, depending on the plan length and features. Some offer free plans, but they usually have limits. Windscribe offers a flexible Build-A-Plan plan for as little as $3 USD per month. To get a VPN for Michigan, check out our upgrade page.

Which VPN has servers in Michigan?

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We do! While many global VPN providers only offer a generic "US North" location that actually sits in Chicago, Windscribe maintains dedicated physical hardware in Detroit. And guess what? Our Detroit servers offer 10 Gbps capacity!

Which VPN is the best for Detroit?

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Windscribe stands out as a top choice because we actually have physical 10 Gbps servers located in Detroit, which means your data doesn't have to detour through another state before reaching the web. We also offer servers in 69+ countries and 115+ cities around the world, a ton of cool privacy features, and a strict no-identifying-logs policy.

How can I watch Detroit Lions games with a VPN?

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If you’re trying to stream Detroit Lions games, a VPN like Windscribe can help you get past network restrictions and enjoy football without hassle. Lions games are shown on networks like CBS, FOX, ESPN, NBC, NFL+, Peacock, Paramount+, and sometimes even on streaming platforms like Netflix in certain windows, depending on the match. Windscribe lets you connect through a server in the right region so your streaming service loads as it should, and your connection stays private and secure, even on public or restricted Wi‑Fi. If one server feels slow or gets blocked, switching to another nearby location often smooths out playback.
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