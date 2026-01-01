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Browse With the Best Mumbai VPN

Mumbai never sleeps: from Marine Drive to Malad, your digital footprint is being tracked harder than a Virar fast local during rush hour. Windscribe encrypts your connection and gives you a Mumbai IP address that works faster than you can say "boss, ek cutting chai."
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App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Mumbai

Public Wi-Fi in Mumbai’s cafés, airports, and trains is common but unsafe: Windscribe keeps your data encrypted and secure.

Your ISP Is More Nosy Than Your Building Aunty

Remember that aunty who knows everyone's business? Your ISP makes her look like an amateur. They're logging every click, stream, and late-night binge session. Under India's 2022 data retention laws, they're required to store your digital diary for months. Windscribe's AES-256 encryption turns your browsing into gibberish that even the most dedicated data harvester can't decode. Because what happens between you and your browser should stay that way.
Your ISP Is More Nosy Than Your Building Aunty

Public Wi-Fi Is a Digital Pickpocket's Paradise

That free Wi-Fi at Phoenix Mills or the airport? It's about as secure as leaving your wallet on a crowded Churchgate platform. One sketchy hotspot and your HDFC login is doing the rounds faster than vada pav at a cricket match. Windscribe's Firewall blocks all connectivity outside the VPN tunnel, so even if you accidentally connect to "Free_WiFi_Totally_Legit," your data stays locked down tighter than South Mumbai real estate prices.
Public Wi-Fi Is a Digital Pickpocket's Paradise

The Great Geo-Block Wall of Mumbai

Want to watch that US Netflix show everyone's talking about? Too bad, you're stuck with the Indian catalog that's missing half the good stuff. Meanwhile, your NRI cousin in New Jersey can't access JioCinema to catch the IPL. It's like the internet drew borders tighter than Mumbai traffic. Windscribe lets you hop virtual fences with servers in 69+ countries, so you can stream what you want, when you want, without the "content not available in your region" heartbreak.
The Great Geo-Block Wall of Mumbai

Block the Digital Noise

Mumbai’s streets may be loud, but your browsing doesn’t have to be. R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks ads, trackers, and malicious domains before they hit your device. That means faster page loads, cleaner streams on Hotstar, and protection against phishing or malware. Whether you’re reading The Times of India, shopping on Myntra, or streaming Bollywood hits, R.O.B.E.R.T. keeps your browsing smooth and secure.
Block the Digital Noise

Banking Apps Think You're a Scammer

Try logging into your SBI account from Dubai and watch the panic alerts fly. Your bank sees a foreign IP and suddenly you're more suspicious than a politician's promise. With Windscribe's Mumbai servers, your login looks as local as a dabbawalas' delivery route. Perfect for NRIs, frequent flyers, or anyone who doesn't want to explain to customer service why they're accessing their account from Thailand at 3 AM.
Banking Apps Think You're a Scammer

Stay Connected to Mumbai From Abroad

Even if you’re thousands of kilometers away, your Bollywood movies, cricket matches, and local services can travel with you. Windscribe keeps Mumbai within reach.
Watch Local Content From Anywhere

Watch Local Content From Anywhere

Stream Hotstar cricket, SonyLIV dramas, and Zee5 films abroad with a Mumbai IP. Windscribe makes sure your entertainment lineup looks the same whether you’re in New York, London, or Tokyo.
Browse Like You’re in Mumbai

Browse Like You’re in Mumbai

Stay plugged into Indian news on The Times of India, shop Flipkart or Myntra, and join local forums without facing geo-blocks. Windscribe makes your browsing appear local, so you don’t lose access to everyday platforms.
Access Mumbai Services From Abroad

Access Mumbai Services From Abroad

Banking with ICICI or Axis Bank, or logging into government portals like GST or DigiLocker, can be blocked abroad. Windscribe provides a secure Mumbai IP so your access is smooth and safe from anywhere.
All Your Devices

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En todos tus dispositivos

Windscribe ofrece apps y extensiones del navegador en todas las plataformas y dispositivos.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Y mucho másY mucho más
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe is the Best VPN for Mumbai?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Obtén Windscribe

FAQs About VPNs in Mumbai

Can I Change My IP Address to Mumbai?

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Yes. With Windscribe, you can change to a Mumbai IP in one click. This makes it simple to watch cricket on Hotstar, access Indian e-commerce sites, or log into banking services while overseas.

How Much Does a VPN Cost in Mumbai?

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A VPN for Mumbai – and in all of India – can cost anywhere from $3 to $15 USD per month, or more. The price depends on the VPN you choose, its features, and how advanced your plan is. Windscribe’s pricing starts as low as $3 USD per month.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN in Mumbai?

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Yes, using a VPN in Mumbai is completely legal with one caveat: as of June 2022, Indian authorities require VPN providers with servers in the country to collect and store extensive customer data. Windscribe doesn’t do that. Our strict no-identifying-logs policy applies to all our servers, including those in India. We will never comply with logging directives, and we’ll continue operating our India servers until we’re forcibly removed by hosting providers for refusing to comply. So yes, you can use a VPN in India for privacy, security, or accessing work tools without breaking any laws. Just remember: a VPN isn’t a get-out-of-jail-free card. If it’s illegal without one, it’s still illegal with one

What’s the Best VPN for Mumbai?

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The best VPN for Mumbai should combine reliable streaming speeds, AES-256 encryption, a no-logs policy, and extras like ad-blocking. Windscribe provides all of these features, with AES-256 encryption, R.O.B.E.R.T. for ad and malware blocking, a strict no-logs policy, and servers in 69+ countries.

Do I Need a VPN for Mumbai?

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Yes. Free Wi-Fi at Mumbai’s airports, trains, and coffee shops is handy but unsafe, and ISPs in India log browsing activity. Windscribe encrypts your traffic, hides your IP, and ensures your access to Indian platforms is always private.
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