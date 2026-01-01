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Browse With the Best Netherlands VPN

Don’t let your data get caught in the windmill. Windscribe protects your connection and lets you browse globally.
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App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for the Netherlands

Browsing without a VPN is like riding a bike without brakes. Windscribe encrypts your connection so you can soar through the internet without flying headfirst into digital threats.

Keep Your Metadata Private

Dutch privacy laws may look strong on paper, but as part of the Nine Eyes alliance, the Netherlands still plays ball with international surveillance. Windscribe’s Split Personality feature rotates your user agent and fingerprint, confusing ISPs and snoops trying to piece together your online habits.
Keep Your Metadata Private

Browse Without Borders

Global streaming platforms can limit content based on where you are. Windscribe gives you access to servers in 69+ countries, letting you switch regions in seconds. From Amsterdam to Tokyo to Toronto, your internet stays as open as the Dutch bike lanes.
Browse Without Borders

Secure Your Digital Transactions

From iDEAL to Tikkie to that tap-to-pay moment at Albert Heijn, your payment info is up for grabs. Windscribe wraps your connection in AES-256 encryption, so your card numbers, logins, and bank details don’t end up on some sketchy server in who-knows-where.
Secure Your Digital Transactions

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi in the Netherlands is convenient – until it isn’t. That cozy café in Utrecht might serve great melted Gouda, but it also serves your data to hackers. Windscribe’s Firewall seals the tunnel so tight, not even a breadcrumb escapes.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Pick Your Virtual Location

As a digital nomad, expat, or remote worker, your life may be in the Netherlands – but your company intranet, client tool, and bank are somewhere else. Windscribe’s global VPN server network lets you teleport your traffic across borders faster than you can say “stroopwafel.”
Pick Your Virtual Location

Stay Connected to the Netherlands From Abroad

Some things – like Edam cheese and your digital identity – are better kept local. Windscribe keeps you connected to the Netherlands, wherever you are.
Stream Dutch Content From Anywhere

Stream Dutch Content From Anywhere

Can’t watch NPO, Ziggo GO, or Videoland outside the Netherlands? Geo-blocks don’t care that you’re Dutch at heart. Windscribe gives you a fast Dutch IP, so you can stream local platforms, channels, and shows like you’re sitting on a couch in Amsterdam.
Browse Like You’re in The Netherlands

Browse Like You’re in The Netherlands

Sometimes, you need to pretend like you're in the Netherlands when you’re somewhere else. Windscribe routes your connection through the Netherlands with a local IP address, so university platforms, company portals, and local apps think you’re still in the country.
Access Dutch Services From Abroad

Access Dutch Services From Abroad

Trying to log into your DigiD account, check your health insurance, or log in to your online banking platforms? Windscribe gives you a real Dutch IP, so you can access the apps and portals you need without hitting security walls, “not available in your region” errors, or customer service purgatory.
All Your Devices

Unbegrenzte Verbindungen
Auf allen deinen Geräten

Windscribe bietet Apps und Browser-Erweiterungen für alle Plattformen und Geräte.
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All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for the Netherlands?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe holen

FAQs: Top Questions About the Netherlands VPN Answered

Can I Change My IP Address to the Netherlands?

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Absolutely. With Windscribe, you can connect to one of our VPN servers in Amsterdam and get a Dutch IP address. It’s great for accessing local content, using region-locked services, or browsing like you're in The Netherlands, even if you're halfway around the world.

How Much Does a VPN Cost in the Netherlands?

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VPN pricing in the Netherlands follows structures similar to those in global markets. Most premium VPNs for the Netherlands cost between €2 to €12 EUR. Windscribe’s pricing starts as low as $3 USD per month.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN in the Netherlands?

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Yes, using a VPN is completely legal in the Netherlands. The country has strong digital rights protections and does not restrict privacy tools like VPNs. The Netherlands values internet freedom, allowing citizens and visitors to freely use VPNs for protecting personal data on public Wi-Fi, accessing geo-restricted content, enhancing online privacy, and securing business communications. However, using a VPN doesn't make illegal activities legal.

What’s the Best VPN for the Netherlands?

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The best VPN for the Netherlands is one that offers strong encryption, a strict no-logs policy, reliable local servers, and protection against trackers and ads. So, definitely us. Windscribe checks all those boxes. We offer AES-256 encryption, VPN servers in 69+ countries, and a ton of features to help you spoof your location, unblock global streaming platforms, and protect yourself against cyberattacks. Plus, we have a strict no identifying logs policy, so we don’t keep your personal information.

Do I Really Need a VPN for the Netherlands?

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The Netherlands might look privacy-friendly, but it’s part of the Nine Eyes alliance, which means your data can still end up on the world tour. Even that cozy café Wi-Fi in Rotterdam could be leaking your banking info through a dusty old router from 2012. Plus, local ISPs like KPN have to play nice with cross-border data requests. A VPN encrypts your connection, masks your IP, and keeps your private stuff private. Plus, it lets you change your digital location to browse and stream like you're elsewhere.
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