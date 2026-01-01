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Browse With the Best New Delhi VPN

New Delhi blends tech hubs with ancient lanes, where digital adoption meets infrastructure gaps. Windscribe secures data from Okhla's startups to Dwarka's homes amid surveillance and cyberattacks.
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How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for New Delhi

Public Wi-Fi in Delhi’s cafés, airports, and metro stations is convenient but unsafe: Windscribe encrypts your traffic and keeps your data private.

Securing Data in Gurugram's Cyber City and Noida's Tech Parks

DLF Cyber City’s skyscrapers host Fortune 500 companies and ambitious startups, making them prime targets for industrial espionage. A single unsecured video call from Noida’s Sector 62 could expose proprietary fintech algorithms. Windscribe’s AES-256 encryption acts like a digital bodyguard here—it’s what keeps R&D teams in Electronic City confident when sharing prototypes with overseas partners.
Securing Data in Gurugram's Cyber City and Noida's Tech Parks

Protecting Digital Transactions on Delhi Metro's Wi-Fi Network

Imagine checking your bank app while changing lines at Rajiv Chowk station—a common move that risks exposing credentials on the metro’s unsecured network. During rush hour, when 500,000 commuters flood stations like Kashmere Gate, cybercriminals exploit these crowded digital spaces. Windscribe creates an encrypted tunnel for every UPI payment or Ola ride booked underground. It’s not just about hiding your activity; it’s about making sure your ₹2,000 metro recharge doesn’t become a gateway to drained accounts.
Protecting Digital Transactions on Delhi Metro's Wi-Fi Network

From Delhi to the World

Windscribe connects you to 69+ countries and 115+ cities, letting you roam the digital globe without losing your local base. Stream Hulu from the U.S., BBC iPlayer from the UK, or anime from Japan, all while keeping your Delhi IP for Indian accounts. For expats, digital nomads, and professionals, this means access to both homegrown services and international platforms with a single click.
From Delhi to the World

Securing Remote Work Communications for Delhi's Diplomatic Enclave

Chanakyapuri’s embassy staff know the stakes—a leaked Zoom call could strain international relations. Windscribe’s Double-Hop feature routes their traffic through multiple servers, adding crucial layers between sensitive discussions and local networks. For journalists near India Gate filing reports on restricted topics or consultants in Lutyens’ Delhi advising ministries, this isn’t just privacy—it’s professional survival in a city where digital footprints are scrutinized.
Securing Remote Work Communications for Delhi's Diplomatic Enclave

Clear the Digital Smog

Delhi’s skies may get polluted, but your internet doesn’t have to. With R.O.B.E.R.T., Windscribe blocks ads, trackers, and malicious domains before they can bog down your browsing. That means faster page loads, cleaner streams on SonyLIV, and protection from phishing or malware. Whether you’re reading The Hindu, streaming Bollywood films, or shopping on Flipkart, R.O.B.E.R.T. keeps your experience smooth and safe.
Clear the Digital Smog

Stay Connected to New Delhi From Abroad

Even when you’re outside India, your favorite shows, news, and services from New Delhi travel with you. Windscribe keeps you plugged in wherever you are.
Watch Local Content From Anywhere

Watch Local Content From Anywhere

Stream Hotstar for cricket, SonyLIV for Bollywood hits, or Zee5 for TV dramas with a Delhi IP from Windscribe. Abroad? No problem — your lineup works just like it does at home.
Browse Like You’re in New Delhi

Browse Like You’re in New Delhi

Stay connected to Indian sites like NDTV, The Hindu, and Flipkart without running into access issues. Windscribe makes your browsing appear local, so your shopping carts and news feeds stay seamless.
Access Delhi Services From Abroad

Access Delhi Services From Abroad

Banking with SBI or HDFC, or logging into Indian government portals like Income Tax e-Filing or DigiLocker, can be tough from outside India. Windscribe provides a secure Delhi IP so your access stays smooth and protected.
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Windscribe bietet Apps und Browser-Erweiterungen für alle Plattformen und Geräte.
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Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe is the Best VPN for New Delhi?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
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6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
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Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe holen

FAQ: Top New Delhi VPN Questions Answered

Can I Change My IP Address to New Delhi?

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Yes. With Windscribe, you can switch to a Delhi IP in one click. This makes it easy to stream Hotstar cricket matches, access Indian shopping platforms, or log into government portals while traveling.

What’s the Best VPN for New Delhi?

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The best VPN for Delhi should combine reliable streaming speeds, strong encryption, a no-logs policy, and extras like ad-blocking. Windscribe delivers all of these, with AES-256 encryption, R.O.B.E.R.T. for ad and malware blocking, a strict no-logs policy, and servers in 69+ countries.

How Much Does a VPN Cost in New Delhi?

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A VPN for New Delhi – and in all of India – can cost anywhere from $3 to $15 USD per month, or more. The price depends on the VPN you choose, its features, and how advanced your plan is. Windscribe’s pricing starts as low as $3 USD per month.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN in New Delhi?

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Yes, using a VPN in New Dehli is completely legal with one caveat: as of June 2022, Indian authorities require VPN providers with servers in the country to collect and store extensive customer data. Windscribe doesn’t do that. Our strict no-identifying-logs policy applies to all our servers, including those in India. We will never comply with logging directives, and we’ll continue operating our India servers until we’re forcibly removed by hosting providers for refusing to comply. So yes, you can use a VPN in India for privacy, security, or accessing work tools without breaking any laws. Just remember: a VPN isn’t a get-out-of-jail-free card. If it’s illegal without one, it’s still illegal with one

Do I Need a VPN for New Delhi?

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Yes. Free Wi-Fi in Delhi’s markets, airports, and cafés is widely available but not safe. ISPs in India can also log browsing data. Windscribe encrypts your traffic, hides your IP, and ensures secure access to Indian services and content abroad.
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