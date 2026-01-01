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Unblock Xumo With a VPN

350+ channels. 15,000 titles. Free streaming on any device. Windscribe lets you enjoy Xumo from anywhere while keeping your activity private.
Download for XumoSign Up
Unblock Xumo With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Xumo

Xumo is locked to the United States, but Windscribe keeps it open worldwide.

Stream Xumo Anywhere

Windscribe gives you a U.S. IP address so your XumoTV app or Stream Box keeps working anywhere.
Stream Xumo Anywhere

Access Your Library Abroad

Abroad, your Xumo library shifts. Windscribe's servers in the U.S. let you maintain consistent access to content from home.
Access Your Library Abroad

Keep Your Online Activity Private

Windscribe's AES-256 encryption turns your streaming data into digital white noise, so your ISP sees nothing but encrypted traffic.
Keep Your Online Activity Private

Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Windscribe's Firewall kicks in the moment you connect to sketchy networks, wrapping your Xumo sessions in military-grade encryption.
Stream Safely on Public Wi-Fi

Blocks Ads, Cookies & Trackers

Get a cleaner streaming experience with Windscribe's browser extension that blocks cookies, tracking scripts, and ads.
Blocks Ads, Cookies & Trackers

Access Xumo With Windscribe

Watch Xumo from any country, on any network, and across all devices with Windscribe.
Servers Across the U.S.

Servers Across the U.S.

Windscribe’s servers in the United States stretch coast-to-coast, unlocking your access to Xumo from outside the U.S.
Smart Protocols

Smart Protocols

Our smart protocols disguise VPN traffic as normal browsing, letting you slip past Xumo’s blocks.
No Identifying Logs, Ever

No Identifying Logs, Ever

Windscribe doesn’t keep identifying logs, so we really don't know anything about you.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for Xumo

Getting Windscribe working with Xumo takes less than finding the right channel.
Smart TV Setupp
Smart TV Setupp
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the Xumo app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Create your account and log in
  3. Connect to a U.S. server
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies
  5. Visit Xumo and sign in
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Connect to a U.S. server
  3. Use the Xumo mobile app
  4. Start streaming & enjoy your content on the go
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open Xumo and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe holen
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe holen
All Your Devices

Unbegrenzte Verbindungen
Auf allen deinen Geräten

Windscribe bietet Apps und Browser-Erweiterungen für alle Plattformen und Geräte.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Und mehr!Und mehr!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About Xumo VPN

Does Xumo Work With a VPN?

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Yes, Xumo can work with a VPN, but it depends on the service and the server you pick. Some networks or regions block Xumo, and some VPN IPs get blocked too, which is why results can be hit or miss. Using a privacy-focused VPN like Windscribe gives you a better shot at loading Xumo when your Wi-Fi or location gets in the way. You also get the bonus of encrypted traffic, so whoever runs the network sees far less of what you’re watching.

What if Xumo Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

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If you are having trouble using Xumo with Windscribe VPN, you can try these steps:
  1. Use our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access Xumo in your browser
  2. Switch servers if Xumo throws an error
  3. Clear your cache and cookies
  4. Disable other VPNs or browser extensions that might interfere
  5. Make sure Windscribe is up to date
  6. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7

Is It Legal to Use a VPN with Xumo?

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Using a VPN is completely legal in most countries. However, it may violate Xumo's terms of service, which could result in account suspension. VPNs have many legitimate uses, including privacy protection, security on public Wi-Fi, and accessing content while traveling. Always review service terms before proceeding.

Will Using a VPN Slow Down My Xumo Streaming?

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A quality VPN should have minimal impact on streaming speeds. While any VPN adds some latency due to encryption overhead, premium services maintain high-speed server networks designed for streaming. If you experience significant slowdowns, try connecting to different server locations or switching VPN protocols.

Can I Use a Free VPN with Xumo?

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Free VPNs typically struggle with streaming services due to limited server infrastructure, basic obfuscation, and heavy user loads. Most free services are easily detected by platforms like Xumo. Additionally, free VPN providers often monetize through data collection or intrusive advertising, which defeats the privacy purposes.

Does Xumo Block VPNs?

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Yes, Xumo actively detects and blocks many VPN connections. They use various methods, including IP blacklists, DNS leak detection, and traffic analysis, to identify VPN users. However, premium VPN services, like Windscribe, with advanced obfuscation technology can often work around these restrictions.

What Is the Best VPN for Xumo?

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The best VPN for Xumo should offer reliable stealth capabilities, fast streaming speeds, a no-logs policy, and responsive customer support. Look for services that specifically optimize their infrastructure for streaming platforms and regularly update their server networks to stay ahead of detection methods. Windscribe has all this, plus more!

Enjoy Xumo Without Geo-Blocks

Xumo is about free streaming with 350+ channels and 15,000 on-demand titles. With Windscribe, you can enjoy Xumo, XumoTV, and the Xumo Stream Box from anywhere.
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