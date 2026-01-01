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Unblock Hotstar With a VPN

Stream Bollywood hits, live cricket, and more, wherever you go. With Windscribe, you can access Hotstar’s full catalog no matter your location.
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Unblock Hotstar With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Hotstar

When Hotstar geo-blocks you, Windscribe keeps you connected, no matter where you're streaming from.

Access Hotstar Anywhere

Geo-blocks shouldn’t stop you from watching your favorite shows. Windscribe’s lets you connect to servers in India.
Access Hotstar Anywhere

Say Goodbye to Proxy Errors

Windscribe keeps your connection smooth with advanced protocols and constantly updated servers.
Say Goodbye to Proxy Errors

Don’t Miss Out on Show Premieres

Windscribe’s servers in 69+ countries lets you bypass regional restrictions so you can watch the Indian movie and show premieres from abroad in real time.
Don’t Miss Out on Show Premieres

Encrypt Your Connection

Windscribe encrypts your traffic with AES-256 encryption and masks your IP address so your data stays yours.
Encrypt Your Connection

Binge-Watch In 4K, Always

Windscribe’s high-speed VPN servers and optimized protocols keep your 4K streams crisp and smooth.
Binge-Watch In 4K, Always

Acces Hostar With Windscribe

Don’t let geo-blocks hit pause on your streaming. Windscribe unlocks Hotstar in any country, on any network.
Servers in India

Servers in India

Windscribe maintains reliable servers in Mumbai and New Delhi.
Streaming-Optimized Servers

Streaming-Optimized Servers

Windscribe’s high-capacity servers deliver smooth HD streaming with minimal latency.
Reliability During Peak Hours

Reliability During Peak Hours

When millions of fans tune in, weaker VPNs collapse. Windscribe stays strong when traffic spikes.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for Hotstar

Getting Windscribe working with Hotstar is more straightforward than understanding cricket's LBW rules.
Smart TV Setup
Smart TV Setup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the Hotstar app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Log in with your account credentials
  3. Connect to a server in India
  4. Open Hotstar in your browser
  5. Start streaming with your new location
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Sign in and connect to a server in India
  3. Open the Hotstar app on your phone or tablet
  4. Stream Hotstar content as if you were in that location
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open Hotstar and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Windscribe holen
All Your Devices

Unbegrenzte Verbindungen
Auf allen deinen Geräten

Windscribe bietet Apps und Browser-Erweiterungen für alle Plattformen und Geräte.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
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FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
Und mehr!Und mehr!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About Hotstar VPN

Does Hotstar Work With a VPN?

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You can access Hotstar with a VPN, especially if you're outside of India and facing geo-restrictions. By connecting to an Indian server, you can stream the content as if you were there, bypassing any location-based blocks.

What if Hotstart Doesn't Work With a VPN?

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If you are having trouble using Hotstar with Windscribe VPN, you can try:
  1. Use our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access Hotstar in your browser
  2. Switch servers if Hotstar shows a proxy or region error
  3. Clear your browser cache and cookies (if streaming on desktop)
  4. Use the Windscribe desktop app, not just the browser extension
  5. Make sure your Windscribe app is up to date
  6. Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7

Is Using a VPN with Hotstar Legal?

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VPN usage legality varies by country. In most places, using a VPN for privacy is legal, but accessing geo-restricted content may violate Hotstar's terms of service. The legal landscape is particularly complex for international users since Hotstar's availability and licensing vary significantly between countries. We recommend checking local laws and service terms in your specific location.

Which VPN Works With Hotstar?

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To stream Hotstar without limits, you need a VPN with fast, reliable servers in India and other key regions, consistent access that stays ahead of geo-blocks, and support across all your devices. Windscribe makes sure your Hotstar experience is seamless, letting you catch live sports, shows, and movies no matter where you are.

Does Windscribe Affect Streaming Quality for Hotstar Content?

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VPNs can slightly impact streaming speed due to routing and encryption overhead. However, Windscribe is optimized for streaming performance. If you experience quality issues, try connecting to a server closer to your physical location or switch to our WireGuard protocol for better performance.

Can I Download Hotstar Content for Offline Viewing While Using a VPN?

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Yes, Hotstar's download feature works with VPNs. Content downloaded while connected to an Indian server should remain accessible for offline viewing. This is particularly useful for ensuring you have access to shows even if your VPN connection becomes temporarily unstable.

What’s the Difference Between Free and Paid VPNs for Hotstar Access?

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Free VPNs typically have limited server options, slower speeds, and less reliable Hotstar compatibility. They're often overcrowded and may not maintain the consistent performance needed for live sports streaming. Paid services like Windscribe invest in infrastructure maintenance and server optimization specifically for streaming services.

Which Windscribe Server Location Works Best for Hotstar?

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Our Mumbai typically offer the best performance for Hotstar streaming. However, if you encounter detection issues, try other Indian server locations. We maintain multiple servers in India to provide backup options when one location faces temporary restrictions.

What Should I Do if Hotstar Detects My VPN During a Live Match?

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If detection happens during live events, quickly try switching to a different server location in India. Clear your browser cache or restart the Hotstar app, then reconnect. We recommend testing your VPN setup before important matches to identify backup server options that work reliably.

Get Hotstar Access Worldwide

Windscribe lets you unlock Hotstar so you can stream your shows and sports wherever you are, on any network, across all your devices.
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