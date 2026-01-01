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Stay Private With Fast Illinois VPN Servers

Step into a local digital identity and move through the web as a verified Illinoisan with Windscribe's Illinois VPN servers. Manage your Chicago-based business accounts, stream Chicago TV, and keep your connection safe from wherever you are.
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App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Illinois

Set your location to Illinois with a Chicago IP and sidestep location-based roadblocks.

Use an Illinois IP

Get a Chicago IP address thanks to Windscribe’s Illinois VPN servers and browse Illinois web without getting flagged for “suspicious activity” the moment you change time zones.
Use an Illinois IP

Access Illinois Portals

Connect through Chicago to reach key sites like Illinois PEAK, MyTax Illinois, and CyberDriveIllinois without the classic “access denied” roadblocks when logging in from abroad.
Access Illinois Portals

Beat Sports Blackouts

Get back into the local broadcast zone for Bulls and Blackhawks games. Avoid Marquee Sports Network or Chicago Sports Network (CHSN) blackout restrictions when traveling.
Beat Sports Blackouts

Stream Chicago TV Anywhere

Keep WGN-TV, ABC7 Chicago, and WTTW PBS within reach, even outside the 312. Stay current on local news and regional programming wherever you are.
Stream Chicago TV Anywhere

Test Illinois Results

See Illinois SERPs and geo-targeted ads the way locals do. Great for checking campaigns from Lincoln Park to Oak Brook.
Test Illinois Results

Get Ironclad Privacy in the Hub of the Heartland

Plant your digital flag in The Prairie State and tighten up your privacy with Windscribe’s Illinois VPN servers.
Shield Your Traffic

Shield Your Traffic

Windscribe locks your connection in encryption so your ISP can’t easily peek in or track what you’re up to.
Cut the Crap Online

Cut the Crap Online

Browse without the noise. R.O.B.E.R.T. filters out ads, trackers, and sketchy domains at the DNS level before they load.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

If the tunnel ever breaks, Firewall shuts the connection down, reducing the chance of any data leaking on public Wi-Fi.
All Your Devices

Unlimited Connections
Across All Your Devices

Windscribe offers apps and browser extensions across all platforms and devices.
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And More!And More!
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Illinois?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Get Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Get Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About Illinois VPN Answered

How can I switch my IP address to Illinois?

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Landing a local Illinois IP is an instant process with Windscribe. In the Windscribe app, scroll to the United States server locations and select one of our Chicago servers. Once you click to connect, the big ON button will turn green, and your real IP address is masked by an Illinois-based one.

Are VPNs legal in Illinois?

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Yes. It is 100% legal to use a VPN in Chicago and throughout Illinois. In fact, following the 2026 rollout of Senate Bill 2875, which strengthens consumer data rights and requires companies to be transparent about data breaches, many residents use VPNs as a proactive way to control their personal data. While the software is a legal and recommended security tool, it doesn't provide immunity for illegal acts. Anything prohibited by Illinois law without a VPN, such as cyberbullying (regulated by HB 3851), remains illegal while using one.

How much does a VPN cost in Illinois?

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Same as anywhere else, since VPN pricing isn’t state-based. Most paid VPNs cost around $2 to $15 USD per month, depending on the plan length. Windscribe offers plans starting at $3 USD per month. To get a VPN for Illinois, check out our upgrade page.

What is the best VPN for Illinois?

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Windscribe is the best VPN for Illinois. We have physical 10 Gbps VPN servers located in Chicago. We also have global servers in 69+ countries, a ton of privacy features, browser extensions, and a strict no-identifying-logs policy.

Can a VPN help students at UIUC, the University of Illinois, or Illinois State University?

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A VPN is useful on campus and shared Wi-Fi because it encrypts your connection, which helps keep logins, email, and school accounts more private from anyone snooping on the network. It’s also handy off campus on public Wi-Fi when you’re still trying to get work done. And if a network blocks or throttles certain sites/apps, turning on a VPN can sometimes help things load normally. If the VPN drops, a kill switch can cut your connection to help prevent leaks.

The Illinois Lottery site says I’m out of state even though I’m in Illinois. Can a VPN help?

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Sometimes, yes. If the site is misreading your location because your IP is being labeled outside of Illinois. Try connecting to an Illinois VPN location, then refresh the page (or fully close and reopen the browser/app) and try again. This is meant to fix a bad location read, not bypass eligibility rules or state restrictions.
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