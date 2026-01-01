Stay Private With Fast Illinois VPN Servers

Yes. It is 100% legal to use a VPN in Chicago and throughout Illinois. In fact, following the 2026 rollout of Senate Bill 2875
, which strengthens consumer data rights and requires companies to be transparent about data breaches, many residents use VPNs as a proactive way to control their personal data. While the software is a legal and recommended security tool, it doesn't provide immunity for illegal acts. Anything prohibited by Illinois law without a VPN, such as cyberbullying (regulated by HB 3851
), remains illegal while using one.