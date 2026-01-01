Get the Best Ashburn VPN for a Virginia IP

Yes. It is 100% legal to use a VPN in Ashburn and throughout the Commonwealth. In fact, since Senate Bill 854
(the Social Media Law for Minors) took effect on January 1, 2026, many residents have turned to VPNs as a primary privacy tool. This law requires social media platforms to verify a user's age and defaults those under 16 to a one-hour daily limit, a move that critics argue essentially mandates identity checks for everyone. While using a VPN to protect your data is a standard security practice supported by the Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act (VCDPA)
, it does not grant immunity for illegal acts. Anything prohibited by Virginia law without a VPN remains illegal while using one.