Browse With the Best Montevideo VPN
Snag a blistering-fast Montevideo IP address to stream domestic TV, secure your traffic, and access Uruguayan accounts flawlessly from anywhere. Start for free. No credit card required.
How to Get Started
Follow our simple 3-step process.
Step 1
Get the App
Step 2
Install the App
Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
Step 3
Sign up
You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)
Why Use a VPN in Montevideo
Keep your digital passport firmly rooted in Uruguay, no matter where your physical travels take you.
Stream Uruguayan TV
Missing national football or local news? Bypass geo-blocks on Vera TV, Canal 4, Canal 10, or Teledoce, and stream every match smoothly from your couch anywhere on Earth.
Access Domestic Banks Securely
Uruguayan banks aggressively filter foreign networks. We give you a clean Montevideo IP so you can manage your BROU or Itaú accounts without triggering foreign fraud alerts.
Handle Government Services Abroad
Need to manage tax filings or public services on gub.uy? Secure your connection through our Montevideo VPN servers to access state portals without running into harsh regional firewalls.
Prevent Local Account Lockouts
Keep your food delivery and transport profiles fully active. A local IP ensures your Uruguayan applications don’t temporarily flag or block your profile for logging in overseas.
Run Geo-Targeted Local Testing
Tech diaspora building for the Southern Cone? Preview authentic Uruguayan search engine results, test regional app deployments, and track local ad campaigns accurately without buying a flight.
Stay Secure Across Montevideo With Windscribe
Don't let unsafe networks compromise your personal data while you sip a cortado or work on the move.
Guard Public Wi-Fi Browsing
Our Firewall prevents leaks when your VPN connection drops, so online thieves lurking on public networks can’t intercept sensitive personal data.
Secure Mobile Banking on the Go
We shield your connection with military-grade encryption so you can securely check your balance or pay your bills on the go.
Block Invasive Web Trackers
Don’t let aggressive advertisements follow you around. R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks tracking scripts and intrusive ads at the DNS level instantly.
Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users
Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Montevideo?
Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Features
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
FAQs: Top Questions About Montevideo VPN Answered
How do I change my VPN to Montevideo?
Grab the Windscribe app and set up an account. Open the app, scroll through our list of global locations until you spot Uruguay, and click Montevideo. The exact millisecond our power button glows green, your device will look like it never left the shores of the Río de la Plata.
How much does a VPN cost in Uruguay?
Most premium VPNs want you to fork over $3 to $16 USD a month, frequently holding your wallet hostage with multi-year contracts. We hate that. With our Build-A-Plan, you can grab our high-speed Montevideo server and unlimited data for a casual $3 USD a month.
Are VPNs allowed in Uruguay?
100% legal. There are zero laws restricting encryption or privacy tools in Montevideo. Just keep in mind that a VPN is a privacy shield, not a get-out-of-jail-free card. If something is illegal to do without a VPN, it is absolutely still illegal to do with one.
Can I use a free Montevideo VPN?
You can try, but free VPNs are usually a trap. They tend to limit your data to dial-up speeds or covertly sell your browsing history to advertisers. We do offer a highly rated free tier, but it doesn't cover Uruguay. To get a premium Montevideo IP without breaking the bank, use our $3 USD Build-A-Plan.
Which VPN has a Montevideo location?
We do! A lot of providers use laggy virtual servers that claim to be in Uruguay but are actually physically located in a data center in Europe. Windscribe uses real, physical hardware on the ground in Montevideo so you get rapid response times and valid local IPs.