Windscribe

Browse With the Best Montevideo VPN

Snag a blistering-fast Montevideo IP address to stream domestic TV, secure your traffic, and access Uruguayan accounts flawlessly from anywhere. Start for free. No credit card required.
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How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
Step 1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
Step 2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
Step 3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN in Montevideo

Keep your digital passport firmly rooted in Uruguay, no matter where your physical travels take you.

Stream Uruguayan TV

Missing national football or local news? Bypass geo-blocks on Vera TV, Canal 4, Canal 10, or Teledoce, and stream every match smoothly from your couch anywhere on Earth.
Stream Uruguayan TV

Access Domestic Banks Securely

Uruguayan banks aggressively filter foreign networks. We give you a clean Montevideo IP so you can manage your BROU or Itaú accounts without triggering foreign fraud alerts.
Access Domestic Banks Securely

Handle Government Services Abroad

Need to manage tax filings or public services on gub.uy? Secure your connection through our Montevideo VPN servers to access state portals without running into harsh regional firewalls.
Handle Government Services Abroad

Prevent Local Account Lockouts

Keep your food delivery and transport profiles fully active. A local IP ensures your Uruguayan applications don’t temporarily flag or block your profile for logging in overseas.
Prevent Local Account Lockouts

Run Geo-Targeted Local Testing

Tech diaspora building for the Southern Cone? Preview authentic Uruguayan search engine results, test regional app deployments, and track local ad campaigns accurately without buying a flight.
Run Geo-Targeted Local Testing

Stay Secure Across Montevideo With Windscribe

Don't let unsafe networks compromise your personal data while you sip a cortado or work on the move.
Guard Public Wi-Fi Browsing

Guard Public Wi-Fi Browsing

Our Firewall prevents leaks when your VPN connection drops, so online thieves lurking on public networks can’t intercept sensitive personal data.
Secure Mobile Banking on the Go

Secure Mobile Banking on the Go

We shield your connection with military-grade encryption so you can securely check your balance or pay your bills on the go.
Block Invasive Web Trackers

Block Invasive Web Trackers

Don’t let aggressive advertisements follow you around. R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks tracking scripts and intrusive ads at the DNS level instantly.

Unlimited Connections
Across All Your Devices

Windscribe offers apps and browser extensions across all platforms and devices.
Windows
macOS
Linux
Android
iOS
Chrome
Firefox
Edge
Fire TV
And More!

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Montevideo?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Get Windscribe
Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Get Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About Montevideo VPN Answered

How do I change my VPN to Montevideo?

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Grab the Windscribe app and set up an account. Open the app, scroll through our list of global locations until you spot Uruguay, and click Montevideo. The exact millisecond our power button glows green, your device will look like it never left the shores of the Río de la Plata.

How much does a VPN cost in Uruguay?

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Most premium VPNs want you to fork over $3 to $16 USD a month, frequently holding your wallet hostage with multi-year contracts. We hate that. With our Build-A-Plan, you can grab our high-speed Montevideo server and unlimited data for a casual $3 USD a month.

Are VPNs allowed in Uruguay?

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100% legal. There are zero laws restricting encryption or privacy tools in Montevideo. Just keep in mind that a VPN is a privacy shield, not a get-out-of-jail-free card. If something is illegal to do without a VPN, it is absolutely still illegal to do with one.

Can I use a free Montevideo VPN?

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You can try, but free VPNs are usually a trap. They tend to limit your data to dial-up speeds or covertly sell your browsing history to advertisers. We do offer a highly rated free tier, but it doesn't cover Uruguay. To get a premium Montevideo IP without breaking the bank, use our $3 USD Build-A-Plan.

Which VPN has a Montevideo location?

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We do! A lot of providers use laggy virtual servers that claim to be in Uruguay but are actually physically located in a data center in Europe. Windscribe uses real, physical hardware on the ground in Montevideo so you get rapid response times and valid local IPs.