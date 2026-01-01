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Browse With the Best Kyiv VPN

Kyiv’s history is built on resilience. Windscribe brings the same resilience to your internet privacy.
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App

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN in Kyiv

Public Wi-Fi across Kyiv keeps you connected, but Windscribe ensures your data is safer than a babushka guarding her varenyky recipe.

Securing Data in Kyiv’s UNIT.City Innovation Park

UNIT.City’s startup incubators house Ukraine’s brightest minds, yet open-floor offices and shared networks create vulnerabilities.Windscribe’s Split Tunneling lets you secure financial APIs while accessing local municipal portals—no more choosing between speed and safety.
Securing Data in Kyiv’s UNIT.City Innovation Park

Protecting Digital Activities on Khreshchatyk Public Wi-Fi

Khreshchatyk’s free Wi-Fi draws tourists and pickpockets alike—digital ones. Windscribe’s Firewall keeps your data safe even if your connection drops. Think of it as a killswitch - but better.
Protecting Digital Activities on Khreshchatyk Public Wi-Fi

Bypassing Emergency Content Restrictions During Crisis Periods

When missile alerts blare, Kyivites instinctively check multiple news sources—but during last year’s blackouts, some ISPs throttled non-state media. Windscribe’s 6 connection protocols help you bypass these blocks.
Bypassing Emergency Content Restrictions During Crisis Periods

From Kyiv to the World

Whether you’re streaming abroad or testing campaigns, Windscribe’s 69+ countries keep you connected globally. From the UK to the US and everywhere in between, we've got you covered.
From Kyiv to the World

Block the Digital Invaders

Kyiv knows resilience, and so does Windscribe's custom block tool R.O.B.E.R.T. It shields you from ads, trackers, and malware before they breach your defenses.
Block the Digital Invaders

Stay Connected to Kyiv From Abroad

From Megogo films to Privat24 banking, Windscribe keeps your Kyiv connections alive no matter where you travel.
Watch Local Content From Anywhere

Watch Local Content From Anywhere

Access 1+1 TV, Megogo streaming, or Ukrainian YouTube channels as if you never left the city with Windscribe’s Kyiv servers.
Browse Like You’re in Kyiv

Browse Like You’re in Kyiv

Stay tuned into TSN, Ukrainska Pravda, and other Ukrainian news outlets that often restrict access abroad.
Access Kyiv Services From Abroad

Access Kyiv Services From Abroad

Privat24 and Monobank apps, plus government portals like Diia, can be easier to access securely with a Kyiv IP when you’re abroad.
All Your Devices

Unlimited Connections
Across All Your Devices

Windscribe offers apps and browser extensions across all platforms and devices.
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LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
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Fire TVFire TV
And More!And More!
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Is Windscribe the Best VPN for Kyiv?

Because we don’t just encrypt your connection. We keep your online activity invisible to prying eyes, ninja-dodge content blocks, and let you browse like a ghost with a passport.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Get Windscribe

FAQs: Top Questions About Kyiv VPN Answered

Is it Legal to Use a VPN in Kyiv, Ukraine?

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Yes, using a VPN in Kyiv and throughout Ukraine is completely legal. Ukraine maintains relatively open internet governance that allows individuals and businesses to use VPN services without legal concerns. While VPN use itself is legal, this technology doesn't provide immunity from Ukrainian law - activities that would be illegal without a VPN remain illegal when using one. Businesses across Kyiv, from tech startups in UNIT.City to international companies in the central business district, routinely use VPNs for secure remote work and data protection.

Can I Change My IP Address to Kyiv?

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Yes, Windscribe lets you set your IP to Kyiv instantly. Perfect for streaming Megogo, reading Ukrainian news, or logging into local portals abroad.

How Much Does A VPN Cost in Kyiv, Ukraine?

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VPN costs are $3–$15 monthly on average, in Kyiv and beyond. Windscribe offers flexible pricing options for Ukrainian users, with plans starting as low as $3 USD per month.

What’s the Best VPN for Kyiv?

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The best VPN for Kyiv must have fast speeds, AES-256 encryption, no logs, and ad-blocking. And guess what? Windscribe ticks every box with AES-256 encryption, R.O.B.E.R.T. for ad and malware blocking, a strict no-logs policy, and servers in 69+ countries.

Do I Need a VPN for Kyiv?

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Yes. Public Wi-Fi in Kyiv is convenient but not secure, and ISPs log browsing data. Windscribe encrypts your traffic and keeps Ukrainian services accessible abroad.
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