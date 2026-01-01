Browse the Kiwi Way With a New Zealand IP

Yes. Using a VPN is 100% legal in New Zealand for privacy and security. In fact, following the 2026 update to the Privacy Act
, specifically the implementation of Principle 3A which mandates transparency for indirect data collection, many Kiwis have adopted VPNs to take control of their digital footprint. While New Zealand is a member of the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, a VPN with a strict no-logs policy like Windscribe ensures your ISP cannot record your browsing habits. However, remember that illegal acts, such as distributing objectionable material as defined by the Harmful Digital Communications Act
, remain illegal whether you use a VPN or not.