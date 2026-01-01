Browse With the Best Vilnius VPN

Yes, VPN usage is completely legal in Lithuania, including Vilnius. The country maintains strong digital freedom policies aligned with EU standards on internet rights and privacy, ranking highly in internet freedom assessments. Lithuanian telecommunications laws focus on regulating service providers rather than restricting individual privacy tools, creating a permissive environment throughout Vilnius. Unlike neighboring Belarus or Russia
, Lithuania embraces digital privacy tools as part of its broader commitment to internet freedom. However, activities that are illegal without a VPN remain illegal when using one, regardless of whether you're connecting through Telia or Cgates.