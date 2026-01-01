Get a Local Vancouver IP Address

If you’re a student or staff member at the University of British Columbia, a VPN can help you secure your academic life. Windscribe, for instance, uses AES-256 encryption to help you protect research and logins on Eduroam or local cafe Wi-Fi. Plus, with our Split Tunneling
feature and multi-device support, you can keep your UBC or SFU portals secure while streaming on the side without any lag. Also, a VPN like Windscribe with Vancouver VPN servers lets you connect to university portals with a Vancouver IP, even if you’re miles away, and avoid triggering “suspicious login” alerts.