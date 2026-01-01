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Unblock Now TV With a VPN

Stream Now TV no matter where you are. With Windscribe's VPN servers, you can access UK content without borders.
Download for Now TVSign Up
Unblock Now TV With a VPN

How to Get Started

Follow our simple 3-step process.
1

Get the App

Download the Windscribe VPN App
2

Install the App

Follow the instructions to install the VPN App
3

Sign up

You will be prompted to create an account after install. (No email required)

Why Use a VPN for Now TV

Windscribe brings Now TV to your screen, no matter where you are.

Stream Now TV Anywhere

Windscribe lets you virtually teleport your connection to the UK where Now TV is available.
Stream Now TV Anywhere

Encrypt Your Connection

Windscribe’s AES-256 encryption turns your streaming into unreadable gibberish, so your ISP sees nothing.
Encrypt Your Connection

Prevent ISP Throttling

British ISPs sometimes slow streaming to manage the network. Windscribe hides your activity, so they can't throttle anything.
Prevent ISP Throttling

Block Ads on Now TV

Now TV ads can be annoying. Windscribe’s R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks trackers and ads that clutter your Now TV experience.
Block Ads on Now TV

Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Public Wi-Fi is a playground for hackers. Windscribe’s Firewall locks down your data tighter than Fort Knox.
Stay Safe on Public Wi-Fi

Access Now TV With Windscribe

Windscribe turns “Not available in your region” into “Now you can watch anywhere.”
No Identifying Logs, Ever

No Identifying Logs, Ever

Windscribe’s no-identifying-logs policy means your personal data literally doesn’t exist on our servers.
Streaming-Optimized Servers

Streaming-Optimized Servers

Windscribe’s streaming-optimized infrastructure keeps your HD shows flowing smoothly.
Advanced Privacy Features

Advanced Privacy Features

Windscribe’s full privacy suite blocks all the sneaky tracking tricks, keeping your digital footprint invisible.
All Your Devices

How to Set Up Windscribe for Now TV

Getting Windscribe set up for Now TV is easier than finding the right channel.
Smart TV Seup
Smart TV Seup
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play on your Smart TV
  2. Create an account or sign in
  3. Connect to your chosen VPN server
  4. Open the Now TV app on your Smart TV
  5. Stream your favorite shows from abroad
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
Desktop Setup (Windows/Mac/Linux)
  1. Download and install the Windscribe app for Mac, Windows or Linux
  2. Create your account and log in
  3. Connect to a UK server
  4. Clear your browser cache and cookies
  5. Visit Now TV and sign in
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
Mobile Setup (iOS/Android)
  1. Install the Windscribe app from the App Store or Google Play
  2. Connect to a UK server location
  3. Use the Now TV mobile app
  4. Start streaming & enjoy your content on the go
Home Router Setup
Home Router Setup
  1. Access your router’s admin panel
  2. Open the VPN client section (WireGuard/OpenVPN/IKEv2)
  3. Import your Windscribe config or add an IKEv2 profile
  4. Connect the VPN on the router
  5. Open Now TV and test, then verify your new IP address
All Your Devices

Loved & Trusted by Over 80 Million Users

Why Should You Choose Windscribe?

Windscribe delivers an unmatched user experience with premium features that's easy on your wallet.
Features
Windscribe
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
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Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
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Features
Windscribe
Other VPNs
6 Encryption Protocols
Widest Server Reach
Most 10 Gbps Servers
Industry-Leading Ad Blocker
Privacy: Audited & Court-Proven
Get Windscribe
All Your Devices

Unlimited Connections
Across All Your Devices

Windscribe offers apps and browser extensions across all platforms and devices.
WindowsWindows
macOSmacOS
LinuxLinux
AndroidAndroid
iOSiOS
ChromeChrome
FirefoxFirefox
EdgeEdge
Fire TVFire TV
And More!And More!
All Your Devices

Frequently Asked Questions About Now VPN

Does Now TV Work With a VPN?

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Yes, Now TV works with a VPN. A VPN lets you access all the shows and movies on Now TV, even if you're outside the UK. Just connect to a UK server, and you can stream everything like you're right there at home.

What if Now TV Doesn’t Work With a VPN?

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If you are having trouble using Now TV with Windscribe VPN, you can try these steps:
Use our Chrome, Edge or Firefox extension to access Now TV in your browser Switch servers if Now TV throws an error Clear your cache and cookies Disable other VPNs or browser extensions that might interfere Make sure Windscribe is up to date Still stuck? Our support team has your back 24/7

Why Do I Need a VPN if I’m Already Paying for Now TV?

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Payment doesn't protect your privacy. Streaming platforms and ISPs still track your viewing habits, throttle your connection during peak hours, and collect data for advertising purposes. A VPN ensures your entertainment choices stay private while preventing ISP interference with your streaming quality.

Does Using a VPN Slow Down Now TV Streaming?

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A quality VPN like Windscribe adds minimal latency, usually 10-20ms, which won't affect streaming quality. In many cases, blocking ads and trackers with R.O.B.E.R.T. actually makes pages load faster than without a VPN. Our streaming-optimized servers maintain the bandwidth needed for HD content without the performance hit of generic VPN infrastructure.

Can My ISP Tell I’m Using Now TV With a VPN?

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Your ISP can see you're connected to a VPN server, but can't determine what you're doing through the encrypted tunnel. They'll know you're using Windscribe but won't know if you're streaming, browsing, or downloading files. This prevents targeted throttling of streaming traffic during peak hours.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN While Streaming?

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Using a VPN for privacy and security is completely legal in most countries. VPNs are legitimate privacy tools used by businesses and individuals worldwide. However, always check streaming service terms of service, as some platforms restrict VPN usage regardless of your location or intentions.

Will Now TV Work Normally With a VPN Running?

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Yes, Now TV should function normally when you're streaming from a supported location with a VPN running. The encryption happens transparently in the background, so the streaming experience remains the same while your privacy gets protected. You might even notice faster loading thanks to blocked advertisements and tracking scripts.

Does Windscribe Block Ads on Now TV?

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R.O.B.E.R.T. blocks advertising networks and tracking scripts that load alongside streaming content, which can speed up page loading and reduce bandwidth usage. However, it won't block ads that are part of Now TV's actual video streams, as those are integrated into the content itself rather than loaded from external advertising networks.

Can I Use Windscribe on My Smart TV for Now TV?

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Smart TVs typically can't run VPN apps directly, but you can protect them by installing Windscribe on your router or using our browser extension if your TV has a web browser. Router installation covers all connected devices automatically, while browser extensions work on smart TVs that support web-based streaming.

How Much Bandwidth Does Windscribe Use for Streaming?

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Windscribe's encryption adds minimal overhead – typically less than 5% of your total bandwidth usage. For most users, this is unnoticeable during streaming. The bandwidth saved by blocking advertisements and trackers often exceeds the small overhead from encryption, resulting in no net increase in data usage.

Stream Now TV Without Borders

Windscribe keeps your Now TV sessions private, secure, and global. Because your entertainment choices should be about what you enjoy, not where you live.
Get Windscribe
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