Unblock Grindr With a VPN

Grindr is blocked, banned, or heavily restricted in several countries, usually through government censorship or app-store removal. Public sources list Afghanistan, China, Cuba, Crimea, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Maldives, Morocco, North Korea, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Türkiye (Turkey), the UAE, and parts of Indonesia as having some form of block or ban. This list can change, and some regions also have ISP-level blocks, so it is always worth checking Grindr’s own safety/censorship pages or local reports for the latest info.