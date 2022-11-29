You can install and use the Windscribe browser extension on the following desktop browsers:

In addition to the above, Windscribe's browser extension will also work with any forks of the above browsers. For example, you can use our extension on Brave which is a fork of Chromium. Similarly you can use our extension on forks of Firefox such as Librewolf, Waterfox, etc.

The only major exception to this is Safari and this is due to Safari limitations, not our own. We'd love to offer an extension for Safari but the functionality of our features is not supported in this browser unfortunately.

Our desktop app works no matter what browser you are using. Once connected to our desktop app, any internet traffic from your entire device is sent through our VPN tunnel, including your browser traffic.

You can download our extension and desktop app from our website here: https://windscribe.com/download