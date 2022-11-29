If you enable a R.O.B.E.R.T. blocklist and you are still finding that certain sites are not being blocked, or if you found a domain that is being blocked when it shouldn't be, please submit a ticket here letting us know: https://windscribe.com/support/ticket

This will allow us to make changes to our blocklists so they are catching only the sites that they need to. This feedback is what makes R.O.B.E.R.T. arguably the best DNS filtering service out there as we have been hand-curating our blocklists for almost half a decade.

Most other similar services will offer you huge blocklists with hundreds or even thousands of false positives that you manually have to handle. In our case, we've accurately filtered tens of thousands of extra domains that were gathered in our testing and from user feedback to make your browsing as seamless as possible while still maintaining a high degree of privacy.