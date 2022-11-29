The main difference is that our Extension Ad-Blocker works based on the existing open-sourced uBlock Origin extension blocklists. This blocking happens client-side meaning that the browser will not make requests from those blocklists.

On the other hand, R.O.B.E.R.T. blocking is DNS-based server-side filtering. These requests will get made by your browser or application and then be filtered on our VPN servers based on our curated blocklists and your custom R.O.B.E.R.T. rules. A blocked domains will return the 0.0.0.0 IP address which your browser knows as a null IP and won't load.

For browser-specific optimization, our Edge VPN browser extension and Chrome VPN ad blocker both combine R.O.B.E.R.T. server-side filtering with extension-based ad blocking, along with additional privacy features designed specifically for optimal performance in each respective browser.