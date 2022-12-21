SOCKS (Socket Secure) is a Proxy alternative to a VPN. A SOCKS proxy server creates a TCP connection to another server behind the Client's Firewall, then exchanges network packets between the client and the actual server. There are two SOCKS connection type, SOCKS4 and SOCKS5.

A SOCKS5 proxy has enhanced security, since it establishes a full TCP connection with authentication and uses SSH encrypted tunneling method to relay the traffic.

While Windscribe did used to offer SOCKS proxies, we have since discontinued this feature as it was not what our primary business is for. We offer a VPN and SOCKS proxies don't quite fit in with that business model. Click here to learn more about why we discontinued SOCKS5.