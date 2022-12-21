Keychain is basically a MacOS built-in Password Manager. It will store your Usernames and Password for many of your accounts so you do not have to remember them and type them all the time. It is relevant as it is convenient in order to save your password and Username securely without the need to type it.

Windscribe uses the Keychain to store your VPN server credentials. These are different from your regular Windscribe credentials and are required in order for you to authenticate with our VPN servers. The Windscribe desktop app automatically handles this authentication so you don't have to deal with the hassle of entering the credentials each time you connect. We do this by using the MacOS Keychain.

Keychain integration is one of many macOS-specific features available in our Windscribe for Mac app, designed to provide seamless authentication and enhanced security for Mac users.