To put it simply, an IP address is a unique string of numbers (104.20.75.194 for example) that functions like a phone number for every computer and network connected to the internet.

Just like a street address is required to receive any physical mail, an IP address is required to facilitate internet connectivity. You get an IP for your home when you sign up for a plan with your Internet Service Provider. That is your real personal IP that can be traced back to you.

Windscribe allows you to change the IP on your device so that all internet activity looks like it's coming from the Windscribe IP. Your own personal IP would only connect to the Windscribe VPN server, and from there, we use our IPs to contact the websites and services you are trying to use

Want to find your IP? Try using our free IP checker tool, with location & ISP info included!