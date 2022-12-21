The Windscribe apps have the ability to show you the general load on each location with green bars such as this:

This green bars take several variables into account. The main idea is to show you how "busy" the locations are. This typically means that the bigger the green bar is, the more people are using this location at the moment. As the bar reaches the full amount, it will turn yellow and then red, although you will rarely see this.

Keep in mind that each location represents a datacenter location where we typically have multiple servers. It's NOT one server per location in the list.

The green bars are now only seen in the Firefox version of the extension.