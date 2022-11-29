If your account email was changed and you cannot access your account with your password, your account may have been compromised. Please contact Windscribe Support through our handy support bot Garry and explain the situation. Once Garry has collected the necessary details, he will escalate your request to a human.

If your account is a paid account please be sure to provide the relevant details from below, as well as any details of the situation. This is to verify account ownership for paid accounts only.

In-app purchase If you paid with an in-app purchase using Android, please send us the Play Store transaction ID, in the format: GPA-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxx

Paypal If you made the transaction with a Paypal account, provide the transaction ID as well as the date of the payment.

Credit Card If you paid with a credit card on our website, please provide the last 4 digits of the card, the date of transaction and the amount paid.

Bitcoin/Crypto If you paid with Crypto, you will need to provide the transaction ID that Coinpayments sent you after payment as well as the wallet address you sent the payment to.

License Code If you used an 8-digit code from a third party to upgrade, please send us the code.