There are many reasons why your implementation for port forwarding is not working.
First, it is important to note that each situation must be dealt with on a case by case basis as there are many factors that come into play. Such variables include, but are not limited to:
Therefore, due to the sheer complexity and variable combinations involved, please submit a ticket to our help desk at https://windscribe.com/support/ticket and we'll take a look.
It is important to note that such issues take time to assess and we appreciate your patience while we work towards a resolution.