OpenVPN's Data Channel Offload is a feature that introduces a driver (Windows) or a kernel module (Linux) which allows the kernel to process OpenVPN packets without having to switch to user space. This massively increases throughput for OpenVPN tunnels, resulting in much higher speeds for the user.

Windows users automatically benefit from OpenVPN's DCO's speed by default when using UDP, TCP, Stealth, and WSTunnel beginning with Windscribe app version 2.12.x or later.

Linux users require app version 2.23.4 or later. DCO support requires the ovpn module in the kernel. The earliest kernel that supports the DCO module is 6.16.

Linux Distro Support Info