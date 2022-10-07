The Mine for Upgrades program that we host on our website has been discontinued.



This is due to the fact that Coinhive, the in-browser crypto miner that makes the Mine for Upgrades possible, is shutting down. You can read more about this here.



We have no control or say in the decision so our only feasible option at this time is to discontinue the Mine for Upgrades program. We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your support going forward.



The mining service on our site is shut down as of March 8th and you will have until March 15th to claim your mined hashes. As a reminder, the rewards you claim do stack and they are permanent additions to your account so you will have them every month.