WireGuard is a new VPN protocol that has been in development for the past several years. It is typically faster than OpenVPN and more flexible than IKEv2 making it a great option for securing your online activity. All the Windscribe apps already include the WireGuard protocol but if you want to use it on a router, the DD-WRT firmware added support for it as well.



Follow the steps below to set up WireGuard on your router. (Note that our config generator is a paid feature.)



Your configuration options may look a bit different depending on the version of DD-WRT you have.

We highly suggest you update to the most recent version of DD-WRT available for your router model: https://dd-wrt.com/support/router-database/

If you're using an up-to-date version of DD-WRT, we suggest using this Recommended Setup guide instead.

For older versions of DD-WRT, proceed with the following:



Step 1

Log in with your account on our website https://windscribe.com/login

Then go to the WireGuard config generator page: https://windscribe.com/getconfig/wireguard







Step 2

Select a location and port (use port 443 if not sure) for your connection and press Download Config.



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Choose the Enable option.







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Step 11

Open the downloaded config file using a text editor like Notepad.You will need to enter the config details into the router settings. (DO NOT use the exact values in this guide, they will not work)Open the DD-WRT router interface.You can typically access it by visitingin your browser.Then navigate to thetab at the top, followed by thetab below that.PressInput these options for the first section:Protocol Type:CVE-2019-14899 Mitigation:NAT via Tunnel:Local Port: Leave as default (MTU:Local Public Key:DNS servers via tunnel: Copy the DNS from config file (will usually beFirewall inbound:Kill Switch:Advanced Settings:Local Private Key: Use thevalue from the WireGuard config.Leave the rest of the options here blank.Press, more options will appear below.(Optional) Name the connection with the location or another label.For the Peer options, enter the following values:Peer Tunnel IP:Peer Tunnel DNS: Copy the DNS from config file (will usually beEndpoint:Endpoint Address: Enter thehostname and port from the WireGuard config fileContinue with the following values:Allowed IPs:Route Allowed IPs via tunnel:Persistent Keepalive:Peer Public Key: Copy thevalue from the WireGuard config fileUse Pre-shared Key:Pre-shared Key: Use thevalue in the WireGuard config fileFinally at the bottom you will see one more option.IP Address/Netmask: Copy thevalue from the WireGuard config filePressat the bottom to save the configuration and connect to the VPN using this WireGuard tunnel.You will be able to see the status of the tunnel by looking at the peer'ssection: