We are doing what we can to help users in Iran get connected to the VPN but there are currently no guarantees that it will work because of how heavily restricted the internet there is.

Here are some suggestions to try on your end to see if you can get connected:

Circumvent Censorship Feature

First off, enable our Circumvent Censorship feature from your Preferences > Connection tab:





Try Multiple Locations

Next, please try connecting to multiple servers to see if any of them will work for you. Often some locations are blocked but others will work just fine.

Change VPN Protocols

If changing locations doesn't work for you, try changing the protocol. You can do this by going to Preferences > Connection and using these settings:

Connection Mode: Manual

Protocol: Stealth

Port: 443

After making those changes, try connecting to several servers again to see if any of them connect. If you're still having issues, try these settings instead with several VPN servers:

Connection Mode: Manual

Protocol: WStunnel

Port: 443

Try Windscribe's Browser Extension

You might have better success with the Windscribe browser extension. It will only unblock the browser internet but at this moment, but if nothing else works, this might be your best option.

You can get the extension from here:

Chrome - https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/windscribe-free-proxy-and/hnmpcagpplmpfojmgmnngilcnanddlhb

Firefox - https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/windscribe/

Edge - https://microsoftedge.microsoft.com/addons/detail/windscribe-free-proxy-a/dkkdbpgldnmkhcliffjpajcfdjkcaddf

After installing the extension, log in and try to connect to some of the servers.





If you are still running into issues after all this, please let us know by submitting a ticket and we'll see what else can be done.