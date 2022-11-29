Yes, if you purchase a Windscribe plan using a cryptocurrency, you can get a refund. However, we only offer crypto refunds with Bitcoin, not the original currency you use for payment. We will convert the value of the plan you bought into the equivalent Bitcoin amount and send it to the wallet you provide.

Keep in mind that network fees will be deducted from your refund. Usually this is only a few cents. We will do our best to send a refund with the smallest possible network fee so you can get as much of your refund as possible.