There could be a few reasons for this. It could be related to a network restriction or related to your browser.

The first thing that you should do is clear your browser's cache for all time and against all parameters. Then, try again. If that does not work then please try accessing our website from a different browser.

Finally, if that does not work please try accessing our mirror website via https://windscribe.net

If you are still unable to access our website, please submit a support ticket to our help desk at https://windscribe.com/support/ticket and we'll take a look.