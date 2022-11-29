There could be a few reasons for this. For the most part, it is the result of your email address classifying the Forgot Password message as junk or spam. Therefore, please check the respective folders to see if the email was directed there.

The other reason why you are unable to receive the Forgot Password message is due to the new Anti-Abuse measures. If you requested the Forgot Password message a few times, then the new anti-abuse measures will come into effect. This is done in order to preserve the integrity of your account. Therefore, please wait 15 minutes from the time you had last requested the forgot password message before trying again.

You might also not have a confirmed email on your Windscribe account so requesting a password reset link will not send you one. If this is the case, or if you are still not receiving the link after trying the steps above, contact our Support Team via https://windscribe.com/support/ticket and we will help you out.