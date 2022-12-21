Discover the full capabilities of our VPN for Linux including command line access, advanced protocols, and technical features designed specifically for Linux users.
A VPN is a tool that allows you to access the internet as if you were in another part of the world. Using a VPN lets you access blocked websites, bypass geo-restrictions and appear anonymous. For example, if some news sites are blocked in your country, you can connect to a US VPN location and your device will be able to access those sites because it will appear like you were in the USA.
This is done by first sending all your traffic to our VPN server in the USA and then the traffic will go to the sites you're trying to access. Without the VPN, your attempt to access blocked sites will be stopped by your network administrator or internet service provider.
Getting started with a VPN is quick and simple.
- First, sign up for an account on our website using this link: https://windscribe.com/signup. Providing an email address is optional but if you add and confirm your email, you will get 10GB of monthly VPN data for free as opposed to the 2GB without an email.
- Once you have your Windscribe account set up, download the Windscribe desktop application from our downloads page: https://windscribe.com/download
- Run the installer after it finishes downloading.
- Select the Software Install option and then press Open
- Press Install.
- Once installed, open the Winscribe app from your Applications list and then press Login.
- Enter your username and password and press the green arrow to login.
- Once logged in, you can connect by pressing the big ON button, or by expanding the location list and selecting an available location.
- You will know you are connected when the application turns blue and you see ON in the top-left corner. The IP address will also change from your personal IP to the VPN IP. Once you are connected, all your internet traffic on this device will go through the Windscribe servers. The websites and apps you use will see the VPN IP shown in the app instead of your own personal IP address.
- To disconnect from the VPN, simply press the big ON/OFF button in the top right and the VPN connection will terminate.