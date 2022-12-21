Discover the full capabilities of our VPN for Linux including command line access, advanced protocols, and technical features designed specifically for Linux users.

A VPN is a tool that allows you to access the internet as if you were in another part of the world. Using a VPN lets you access blocked websites, bypass geo-restrictions and appear anonymous. For example, if some news sites are blocked in your country, you can connect to a US VPN location and your device will be able to access those sites because it will appear like you were in the USA.



This is done by first sending all your traffic to our VPN server in the USA and then the traffic will go to the sites you're trying to access. Without the VPN, your attempt to access blocked sites will be stopped by your network administrator or internet service provider.



Getting started with a VPN is quick and simple.