Reinstalling the latest release version
Uninstall Windscribe like you would do any other app. Alternatively, press Start on your computer and type "Uninstall Windscribe'. Then open the uninstall wizard and follow the steps to remove the application. At this point it's good to restart the computer to ensure there's no temporary files left over anywhere.
Now go to the Windscribe downloads page and download the Windscribe app for Windows: https://windscribe.com/download
Run the installer that you just downloaded and follow the instructions to install Windscribe.
Reinstalling the same version.
Reinstalling a different version from the Changelog.
After reinstallation, explore the full range of features available in our Windows VPN app including advanced security options, network customization, and Windows-specific integrations.