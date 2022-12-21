We have recently updated a feature that allows users to take advantage of a selection of third party DNS services while connected to the Windscribe VPN.
After installing the latest version of the Windscribe desktop app, here's how you can change the internal DNS:
After running the nslookup test, you should get a DNS result for the third party DNS. You can also run a DNS leak test to confirm your queries aren't leaking to your ISP.
NOTE: Keep in mind that when using the custom DNS, your R.O.B.E.R.T. settings will not be applied as R.O.B.E.R.T. is Windscribe's DNS. If you want to use R.O.B.E.R.T., just select it from the settings above again and reconnect to the VPN.