GPS Spoofing lets you mask your physical location to match your VPN server location, preventing apps from using GPS to determine where you really are.
To proceed, you'll need Windscribe for Android installed (v3.5+), and to enable Developer Options on your device.
If you've already enabled Developer Options, skip to the next section.
Where to find your "About Phone" section varies by manufacturer:
Samsung: Settings → About Phone
Google Pixel: Settings → About Phone
OnePlus: Settings → About Device
Xiaomi / Redmi / POCO: Settings → About Phone
Huawei / Honor: Settings → About Phone
Motorola: Settings → About Phone
Sony: Settings → About Phone
Note: On some Samsung devices, the path may be Settings → About Phone → Software Information → Build Number.
Notes: If you do not immediately see the Select mock location app option in the Debugging section, scroll to the bottom of the page to the Location section and check there. This may also appear as "Allow mock locations" on older devices.
Finding Developer Options (by manufacturer):
Stock Android / Pixel: Settings → System → Developer Options
Samsung (One UI): Settings → Developer Options
Xiaomi (MIUI / HyperOS): Settings → Additional Settings → Developer Options
OnePlus (OxygenOS): Settings → System → Developer Options
Huawei (EMUI): Settings → System & Updates → Developer Options
Motorola: Settings → System → Developer Options
Sony: Settings → System → Developer Options
Note: Remember, on older Android versions (≤5.x), you may see a toggle for "Allow mock locations" instead of an app selector. Enable that toggle and Windscribe will handle the rest.
To confirm GPS Spoofing is active & working:
Note: Some apps cache your last known GPS position. Try closing and reopening the app after connecting, or toggle airplane mode briefly to clear stale location data.
GPS Spoofing option is greyed out in Windscribe
Make sure Windscribe is set as the mock location app (section 2)
Location still shows real position
Close and reopen the location-based app; ensure Windscribe VPN is connected
"Select mock location app" not visible
Make sure Developer Options is enabled (Step 1); on MIUI, check Additional Settings
Mock location option shows as a toggle instead of app picker
You're on an older Android version — enable the toggle, then enable GPS Spoofing in the Windscribe app
Apps detect mock location and refuse to work
Some apps (banking, games) actively detect mock locations — this is an app-level restriction that cannot be bypassed with GPS Spoofing aloneNotes
GPS Spoofing only works while the VPN is connected. Disconnecting will revert to your real GPS location.