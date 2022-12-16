Use on All Personal Devices

You can use Windscribe on all your personal devices without any issues. But please keep in mind that the Windscribe service is strictly for personal use, so make sure those devices are yours and you are not using the service in any sort of datacenter environment or using it for commercial purposes. No one has 30 personal computers that all need a VPN enabled simultaneously or 25 phones that all need a VPN connection at the same time. This sort of extreme use will almost always get your account banned.

Download For Any Platform

You can use Windscribe on almost all platforms, such as Windows, Mac, Linux; mobile devices both Android and iOS; Browser Extensions like Chrome, Firefox and Edge, Routers and other devices such as Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV etc. You can download Windscribe on your devices very easily on our download page: https://windscribe.com/download

ScribeForce for Teams and Families

Want to get your team or family setup with some Windscribe accounts? You can actually get cheaper accounts as part of a team using our ScribeForce offering. All billing on one account, each account gets full Pro for just $5 per month!