The Best Location server is determined by the ping test that runs in the app. It's essentially measuring the time it takes to send a packet of data from your device, to all our servers and back. Using this data, we can pick out the server that takes the least time to respond and assume that it's the Best Location.

You might sometimes see strange results for Best Location such as a country that is very far being the "best" location. This is most likely due to inaccurate latency results being returned. This issue will typically clear itself up next time the app does a latency test.

If the Best Location feature does not work for you or is showing a location that isn't close by, we recommend just manually selecting the server that's closest to you from the server list.