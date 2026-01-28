Clear Wi-Fi History removes Wi-Fi connection history from your computer to protect your privacy. Wi-Fi network names (SSIDs) and MAC addresses can be used to track your physical location and movement history by correlating them with public Wi-Fi databases.

Important: Your currently connected Wi-Fi network is preserved. You will stay connected.

How to enable it

Open Windscribe Preferences



Go to Connection

Scroll down to Clear Wi-Fi History and click the arrow

Then click “Clear Wi-Fi History”.



What gets removed

Windows

1) Windows Event Logs

WLAN-AutoConfig event log: contains Wi-Fi connection and disconnection events.

NetworkProfile event log: records when you connect to different networks.

NCSI event log: network connectivity detection events.

Location: Event Viewer → Applications and Services Logs

How to check: Open Event Viewer and compare these logs before and after clearing.

2) Network Profiles (Registry)

All saved network connection information.

Network names, types, and metadata.

Location: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\NetworkList\Profiles

How to check: Open Registry Editor (regedit) and navigate to this path.

3) Network Signatures (Registry)

Unique identifiers for each network you have connected to.

Both managed and unmanaged network signatures.

Location: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\NetworkList\Signatures

How to check: Check both Unmanaged and Managed subkeys in Registry Editor.

4) NLA Cache (Registry)

Network Location Awareness cache.

Stores detailed network metadata and timestamps.

Location: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows NT\CurrentVersion\NetworkList\Nla

How to check: Look for Cache and Wireless subkeys in Registry Editor.

5) Wi-Fi profile files

All saved Wi-Fi networks and their passwords.

Except your currently connected network.

How to check: Open Command Prompt and run:

Before: netsh wlan show profiles

After: netsh wlan show profiles (should only show the current network)

macOS

1) Wi-Fi preferred networks

All saved Wi-Fi networks in system preferences.

Network names (SSIDs) and connection priorities.

Except your currently connected network.

How to check: System Settings / System Preferences → Network → Wi-Fi → Advanced

Before clearing: you will see a list of known networks.

After clearing: only the current network (if connected) should remain.





2) Wi-Fi passwords from Keychain

Saved passwords for all Wi-Fi networks.

Stored in the macOS System Keychain.

Except the password for the currently connected network.

Known limitation: Passwords stored in the Local Items keychain cannot be removed programmatically. These passwords are protected by iCloud Keychain and require manual deletion.

How to check: Open Keychain Access

Search for AirPort network password in the System keychain.

Before clearing: multiple Wi-Fi password entries.

After clearing: only the current network password (if connected).

Note: Check Local Items separately. Passwords there require manual removal.

3) Wi-Fi diagnostic logs

System logs containing Wi-Fi connection history.

Connection timestamps and network changes.

Locations cleaned:

/var/log/Wi-Fi.log*

/Library/Logs/DiagnosticReports/Wi-Fi*

/private/var/log/Wi-Fi-*





How to check: Open Terminal and run:

ls -la /var/log/Wi-Fi* 2>/dev/null

4) Network configuration files

SystemConfiguration preferences.

Cached network information.

How to check: Compare the Wi-Fi network list before and after in System Settings / System Preferences.

Linux

1) NetworkManager Wi-Fi connections

All saved Wi-Fi network configurations.

Network names, passwords, and security settings.

Except your currently connected network.

Location: /etc/NetworkManager/system-connections/

How to check:

nmcli connection show

or sudo ls -la /etc/NetworkManager/system-connections/

Before: multiple Wi-Fi connection files.

After: only current connection (if any).

2) NetworkManager state files

Connection timestamps.

Recently seen Wi-Fi access points (BSSIDs).

Internal configuration cache.

Locations:

/var/lib/NetworkManager/timestamps

/var/lib/NetworkManager/seen-bssids

/var/lib/NetworkManager/NetworkManager-intern.conf

How to check: sudo ls -la /var/lib/NetworkManager/

3) wpa_supplicant configuration

Wi-Fi configurations when using wpa_supplicant directly.

Network credentials and security settings.

Except currently connected network.

Location: /etc/wpa_supplicant/*.conf

How to check: sudo ls -la /etc/wpa_supplicant/

Note: Files are either removed completely (if no active connection) or updated to keep only the current network.

4) iwd (iNet Wireless Daemon) profiles

Network profiles if using iwd instead of NetworkManager.

Files named SSID.psk, SSID.open, or SSID.8021x.

Except currently connected network.

Location: /var/lib/iwd/

How to check: sudo ls -la /var/lib/iwd/

5) systemd journal logs

Service logs for NetworkManager, wpa_supplicant, and iwd.

Connection and disconnection events.

How to check:

Before: journalctl -u NetworkManager

After: journalctl -u NetworkManager (should be minimal)

6) NetworkManager reload

After clearing files, NetworkManager is restarted.

This ensures changes take effect and clears the memory cache.

How to verify: systemctl status NetworkManager