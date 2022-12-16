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How do I reinstall the Windscribe Mac app?
Winder S
Oct 17, 2025
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Open Finder and go to the Applications folder in the sidebar.
Drag the Windscribe app to the Trash folder on Dock, or select the app and choose File > Move to Trash. You can also right-click the app and select Move to Trash.
Once the app has been moved to the trash, to completely delete the app, choose Finder > Empty Trash. You can also reboot your system at this point to clear out any potential temporary files.
Download the Windscribe
VPN desktop app for Mac
Click on the downloaded installer file to begin the installation.
Once the installer finishes, you can then open Windscribe again, login and connect to the VPN.
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