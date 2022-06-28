If you paid with a credit card directly on our site, you can change your credit card on file without having to cancel the subscription by following this link.

Alternately, you can also access this link by logging into your Windscribe My Account page, and scrolling down to the Billing section.



On the Subscription line, you will see a Change Card button:

You'll be directed to Stripe, where you'll enter the email you used during the checkout process (might be different from the email you have on the Windscribe account) and you will be sent a link to change/update the credit card information.

Keep in mind that this is only for credit card purchases made directly on our website. It will not work if you used Paypal or another payment processor like Apple, Google Play, Amazon, local payments, etc.

If you do not receive the email from Stripe to change the credit card, it might be due to the email not matching. Reach out to our Support team if you are not receiving the email, and we will investigate the issue.

If you have a subscription paid for with Paypal, you can change the method Paypal is using by following the steps in this article.

To use a different method of payment, you will need to cancel your current subscription if you have one, wait until it expires, and make another purchase with the new payment method.



You can cancel the subscription on your My Account page if needed.



The reason for this is that we don't actually keep your payment details on file. This is done in order to store less info about our users so all the payments and payment methods are handled by trusted third party processors such as Paypal and Stripe.