Discover the full capabilities of our Windows VPN including one-click activation, advanced security features, and seamless Windows integration.

A VPN is a tool that allows you to access the internet as if you were in another part of the world. Using a VPN lets you access blocked websites, bypass geo-restrictions and appear anonymous. For example, if Facebook is blocked in your country, you can connect to a US VPN location and your device will be able to access Facebook because it will appear like you were in the USA.



This is done by first sending all your traffic to our VPN server in the USA and then the traffic will go to Facebook. Without the VPN, your attempt to access blocked sites will be stopped by your network administrator or internet service provider.



Getting started with a VPN is quick and simple.