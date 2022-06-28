Did you forget your username? Here's how to track it down.

I am logged into the desktop, mobile or browser client

If you are logged into one of our apps or extensions, you can see your account username by simply going into the Preferences tab

You can find it by going to Preferences > Account and you will see the username there



I have a confirmed email on my account

If you have an email on your account, simply request a password reset from here: https://windscribe.com/forgotpassword

The password reset email will include your account username. Please remember to check your junk/spam/promotions/trash folder for the email if you don't see it in your inbox

You don't actually have to reset your password when you do this

I don't have email on my paid account

If you don't have an email on your account, chat to our support bot Garry in the bottom-right corner and tell him you need to contact human support to recover your account details.

The payment info will vary depending on what payment method you used, here is what you should send: In-app purchase - If you paid with an in-app purchase using Android (we can't track iOS or Amazon payments unfortunately), please send us the Play Store transaction ID, in the format: GPA-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxx Paypal - If you made the transaction with a Paypal account, provide the transaction ID as well as the date of the payment Credit Card - If you paid with a credit card on our website, please provide the last 4 digits of the card, the date of transaction and the amount paid. Bitcoin/Crypto - If you paid with Crypto, you will need to provide the transaction ID that Coinpayments sent you after payment License Code - If you used an 8-digit code from a third party to upgrade, please send us the code.



I don't have email on my free account