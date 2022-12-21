Windscribe does not throttle your speed in any way whatsoever. We believe in a free and open internet and this practice goes against our ethos.

That being said, speed on the web, whether or not you're using a VPN, depends on quite a few variables. Some of these can be tweaked (protocols, ports, server locations, etc) and some are beyond the control of the end user (routing, latency, etc).

If you'd like to read more on this topic, please have a look at our blog article explaining all of this in greater detail: https://windscribe.com/blog/vpn-speeds-explained-7a7c7df8f3fa/