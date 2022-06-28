Yes! Windscribe blocks ads, trackers and also has malware protection that you can enable while using our desktop app, mobile app and browser extension.



All these blockers are enabled by default in our mobile, desktop and browser clients. In the desktop and mobile applications, our R.O.B.E.R.T. DNS filter prevents millions of unwanted domains from loading on your device and all you have to do is connect to the VPN. In the extension, the blocking happens even without connecting to our servers.



You can of course edit these configurations at any time by just turning off the R.O.B.E.R.T. filters or disabling the blocking options in the extensions.