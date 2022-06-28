All the plans are subscription based and will auto-renew using the original payment method (except if you have paid through crypto or paymentwall, these will not renew). Auto-renewal is enabled as soon as you pay. You have to manually cancel the subscription to prevent auto-renewal payments.



You can cancel your subscription at any time through our website or the Google/Apple/Amazon Pay subscriptions menu. Click here for the instructions on how to cancel your subscription.



Canceling your subscription will only disable further payments. You can still use the Windscribe plan for the remainder of that billing period. For example, if you pay for a month on the 1st and decide to cancel on the 5th, you’ll still have an active plan and will be able to use paid features and locations until the 1st of the following month.



