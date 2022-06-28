No, as a free user, your account and data are just as private and anonymous as any paid user. Just because you are not paying us money doesn't mean we take advantage of you by logging or tracking you. This is the opposite of our company's goal, we DO NOT want your data.



We have a strict no-logging policy that applies to all accounts and we only track a few details that are in no way a threat to your security or anonymity. We strive to make sure that your privacy is protected at all times, and our service and infrastructure are engineered around that primary goal. You can find a detailed article written by one of Windscribe's founders on what we record/do-not-record here: https://blog.windscribe.com/windscribe-logging-explained-in-detail-387ad63f646