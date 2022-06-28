In order to use Windscribe, you must have an existing internet connection, such as mobile data, home internet or public WiFi. Windscribe does not provide an internet connection, we simply encrypt and reroute your existing internet connection through our secure VPN servers. This means that the bandwidth you use with the VPN is also being used with your Internet Service Provider (ISP).



For example, if you are connected to Windscribe while streaming a 1 GB movie, you will use 1 GB of your own internet data and 1 GB of Windscribe bandwidth. There's no way to only use the VPN bandwidth separate from your own internet connection.



