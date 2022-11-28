Depending on the Smart TV and Console you have, there are a few options:
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If you have an Apple TV, Android TV (most modern Sony TVs) or an Android TV device (such as an Nvidia Shield), simply install the Windscribe Android TV App from the App Store on the TV/device. From there you can use the VPN like normal. Amazon FireTV devices also support Windscribe using our app from the Amazon App Store.
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Make a hotspot in the Windscribe app on PC if your network card supports it. Then you can connect your smart TV to that hotspot. The hotspot option can be found in Preferences > Connection > Secure Hotspot. You can read more info about this feature here: https://windscribe.com/features/secure-hotspot
- You can set up a VPN profile in your router if it supports it, then all devices connected to that router will be secured by the VPN — a popular route for consoles like Xbox that can't run a VPN app natively. You do need access to custom configs for this which is a feature included in the Pro and Custom plans only.
- Many devices will support Proxy settings in their network options. If you're able to, you can configure the Proxy Gateway from the Windscribe desktop app and then use the settings with your TV or console. You can read more about this feature here: https://windscribe.com/features/proxy-gateway
- Try our Control D DNS solution instead. Not all devices will support a VPN connection or offer network options for a proxy, so a DNS solution might work better. DNS can be configured with minimal hassle on just about any device that connects to the internet. The founders and developers behind Windscribe have built an entire new service for such use cases that allow you to configure a DNS as a proxy on all your devices. You can read more about it here: https://controld.com